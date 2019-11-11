Joe & McKinzie
Miley is forced to be Quiet

Miley Cyrus is going to be silent for a while!

Miley is on the mend after having vocal cord surgery and will need weeks to recover.

Miley Cyrus

Source: ABC / abc

When she was hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, she discovered a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly had for years.

Miley was told she would need to have surgery and that the recovery process would include several weeks of silence.

She has currently been working on new music and has put all of that on hold.

Hopefully Miley will come back better than ever beginning of 2020! Get well Girl.
