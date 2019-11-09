Songs You Didn’t Know Ed Sheeran Wrote

Ed Sheeran is one of the greatest songwriters of my generation. (You can fight me on this) Really he has written countless songs, not just for himself, but for others. I’m sure you’ve heard some of these songs before and had NO idea that he was the one behind the lyrics. Check out these songs Ed Sheeran had a hand in writing.
What Am I – Why Don’t We
Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
Dark Times – The Weeknd
Strip That Down – Liam Payne ft. Quavo
Tattoo – Hilary Duff
18 – One Direction
Stack It Up – Liam Payne ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Make It Right – BTS ft. Lauv
Tip Of My Tongue – Kenny Chesney
Woman Like Me – Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj
Your Song – Rita Ora
Parallel Line – Keith Urban
Don’t Let Me Be Yours – Zara Larsson
Fallin’ All In You – Shawn Mendes
Cold Water – Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber & MO
The Rest Of Our Life – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
2002 – Anne-Marie
Little Things – One Direction