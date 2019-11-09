Entertainment News
Instagram Will Test Hiding Likes In U.S. Next Week

This is a date to be remembered

If you listen closely, you’ll hear the cries and screams of “influencers.”  It’s been tested in other countries, and rumored to take place in the U.S., and now it’s actually going to happen for some users.  Instagram has announced they will start their test of hiding the number of likes on posts here in the U.S.  It’s all part of Instagram’s initiative to make its users feel safe and comfortable.

Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, announced at a recent event that the testing will start to happen for some users in the U.S. as soon as next week.  Watch what he had to say on the topic below.

Mosseri also took to twitter to inform users that the rumors are in fact true, which has been met with mixed reactions.

The announcement has also caused massive confusion for some.  The number of likes, or ability to like other people’s photos will not go away.  The like count will just be hidden from your followers, but you will still be able to see the like count and who has liked your posts.  Are you on board with this?

