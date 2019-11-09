Instagram Will Test Hiding Likes In U.S. Next Week

If you listen closely, you’ll hear the cries and screams of “influencers.” It’s been tested in other countries, and rumored to take place in the U.S., and now it’s actually going to happen for some users. Instagram has announced they will start their test of hiding the number of likes on posts here in the U.S. It’s all part of Instagram’s initiative to make its users feel safe and comfortable.

Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, announced at a recent event that the testing will start to happen for some users in the U.S. as soon as next week. Watch what he had to say on the topic below.

WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It's the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD — WIRED (@WIRED) November 9, 2019

Mosseri also took to twitter to inform users that the rumors are in fact true, which has been met with mixed reactions.

Heads up! We've been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year. We're expanding those tests to include a small portion of people in the US next week. Looking forward to the feedback! — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 9, 2019

The announcement has also caused massive confusion for some. The number of likes, or ability to like other people’s photos will not go away. The like count will just be hidden from your followers, but you will still be able to see the like count and who has liked your posts. Are you on board with this?

