Iceland’s Last McDonald’s Cheeseburger Turns 10 Years Old

If you ever go to Iceland you’ll notice that there are no McDonald’s. Ten years ago, the very last McDonald’s closed their doors for good. Hjörtur Smáraso was the last customer to purchase the final McDonald’s cheeseburger ever in the country. He said, “I had heard something about McDonald’s never decaying so I just wanted to find out for myself whether this was true or not.” So Smárason did just that and kept the burger for three years before turning it over to the Snotra House, a hostel in southern Iceland. You don’t have to go all the way to Iceland to wish the last Iceland McDonald’s cheeseburger a happy 10th birthday though… There is a livestream that you can check out right here!

Feeling stressed? Time to relax and watch 10 y.o. McDonalds burger in Iceland. https://t.co/6IhUJaINvl pic.twitter.com/BaqX6kC4lX — Andrey Sizov (@sizov_andre) November 6, 2019

