Paris Hilton Has a New Slang Term

Back in the early 2000’s Paris Hilton had us all saying “that’s so hot”. Well I don’t know if that’s because of Paris Hilton and I don’t know if all of us were saying that but nonetheless Paris Hilton was a mega trendsetter! She still is heading into 2020 actually and she’s got a new word: “sliving.” Paris told E! News, that “sliving” is “slaying mixed with living my best life. I am sliving, sliving it, sliving my best life, sliving single. I think I just added that new one on. Single and sliving? Sliving and single?” Oh and this is definitely all Paris! She added, “I googled it because I was like, has anyone thought of this word yet? And it’s not a word yet.”

Think it will catch on?

 

