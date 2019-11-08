Entertainment News
Halsey Selling Hollywood Hills Home

71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Looks like Halsey is on the move, but to where?  She’s reportedly listing her Hollywood Hills home on the market.  You got some extra cash laying around?  It’ll only cost you a whopping $2.595 MILLION, which is rumored to be $365,000 more than what she paid for it just two years ago.

The house is modern with lots of interesting slanting and sloping lines and windows.  It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, in all a total of 2,490 square feet.  It’s located in a private lot in Beachwood Canyon.

It’s definitely a flashy, yet cozy show-stopper!  Check out the pictures and listing here.

 

Watch: Halsey gets scared on ‘Ellen’

For sale , halsey , Hollywood Hills , home , house , selling

