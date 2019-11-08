PICS: Selena Gomez Twinning With Little Sis At ‘Frozen 2’ Premiere

If there was an actual “best big sister” award, Selena Gomez would win. Selena recently took her 6-year-old sister, Grace, to the premiere of Frozen 2, and they wore matching outfits! How CUTE is THAT?! Scroll through her Instagram post to see all the adorableness.

The two showed up in matching Marc Jacobs dresses that reportedly cost $2,500. They also sported some sparkly feathered capes that are in the $12,000 range. When my sister’s and I would play dress up, we definitely weren’t rocking anything like that! WHEW! The two looked incredibly adorable.

