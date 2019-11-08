Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

PICS: Selena Gomez Twinning With Little Sis At ‘Frozen 2’ Premiere

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

If there was an actual “best big sister” award, Selena Gomez would win.  Selena recently took her 6-year-old sister, Grace, to the premiere of Frozen 2, and they wore matching outfits!  How CUTE is THAT?!  Scroll through her Instagram post to see all the adorableness.

The two showed up in matching Marc Jacobs dresses that reportedly cost $2,500.  They also sported some sparkly feathered capes that are in the $12,000 range.  When my sister’s and I would play dress up, we definitely weren’t rocking anything like that!  WHEW!  The two looked incredibly adorable.

 

 

Frozen 2 , LIttle sister , matching , premiere , selena gomez , twinning

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close