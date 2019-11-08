National
Here Are The ‘Most Popular’ Wedding First Dance Songs

I know I’m not the only one who makes a mental note of songs I want played at my wedding whenever I hear them. According to WeddingWire’s 2019 Newlywed Report, a first dance for the newly married couple was described as the “most popular tradition” with 92 percent of respondents who got married last year. In case you need some first dance inspo, Dan + Shay’s “Speechless,” Kane Brown’s “Good as You” and Lukas Graham’s “Love Someone” were among the most popular tracks for the first dance for over 18,000 couples. Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and John Legend and Cynthia Erivo’s rendition of “God Only Knows” were up there too.

