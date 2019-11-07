Dustin
HomeDustin

Was Justin Bieber’s Solo Road Trip About Selena Gomez?

 

Celebrities At The Lakers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

So, according to Cosmo, all the Selena Gomez fans are thinking that Justin Bieber’s solo road trip was about Selena. Just another thing to add to the crazy love triangle between Selena, Justin and Haley. I mean, are Justin and Selena really over each other? Lose You To Love Me is obviously about JB. He’s got new music coming out soon too. Will he have some songs on his album about Selena? I’ve been in a triangle like this one before. It’s not easy and honestly sucks!!

 

Related: Selena Gomez Is Searching For Love

100.9 , Dustin Kross , Haley Bieber , justin bieber , radionow , road trip , selena gomez , Solo

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close