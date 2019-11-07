Was Justin Bieber’s Solo Road Trip About Selena Gomez?

So, according to Cosmo, all the Selena Gomez fans are thinking that Justin Bieber’s solo road trip was about Selena. Just another thing to add to the crazy love triangle between Selena, Justin and Haley. I mean, are Justin and Selena really over each other? Lose You To Love Me is obviously about JB. He’s got new music coming out soon too. Will he have some songs on his album about Selena? I’ve been in a triangle like this one before. It’s not easy and honestly sucks!!
