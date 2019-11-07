Joe & McKinzie
Drake is launching his own cannabis business

Drake Is Launching His Own Cannabis Business!

He has been teasing a mysterious new project called “More Life Growth Co.”

Yesterday, mysterious bouquets of flowers were appearing around Toronto, Drake’s home city.

Some were handed out on the street by people wearing jackets with “More Life” on them, while others were sent to the media.

Now the “More Life Growth Company” is listed on the Canadian trademark database where the company is listed to sell “Cannabis products and accessories, medical cannabis, THC and CBD.”

“More Life” is the title of the project Drake released in 2017.

Drake’s latest stunt follows reports that he would release a new album this month.  He also has been “romancing” Kylie Jenner reportedly.

2020 is going to be exciting for Drake!!!

