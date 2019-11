A Michigan mom is upset after paying a bakery $370 to make a Unicorn cake that she say’s didn’t look like it was supposed to, but instead resembled a wiener. While I think this is hilarious I think she has a right to be upset. What do you think? Tweet

A Michigan mom says a bakery botched her kids birthday cake. Do you agree? 🦄 🎂 #JNTKN pic.twitter.com/Qkb8J3Yveq — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) November 7, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: