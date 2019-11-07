National
Starbucks Holiday Drinks Are Back

Tis the season for peppermint mochas from Starbucks. Holiday drinks and red cups are returning for the season on Thursday! Starbucks has five holiday drinks this year: Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte. I feel a little personally attacked that there is no Gingerbread Latte on that menu but it’s fine. Starbucks is also giving away a free limited-edition reusable red cup to customers who order a holiday beverage while supplies last – so make sure you’re there super early. If you’re a Starbucks addict like I am, you’ll be happy to know that you can bring back that cup anytime after 2 p.m. from Nov. 7 through Jan. 6 and get 50 cents off any handcrafted grande holiday beverage! How jolly is that?!

 

