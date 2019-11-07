WATCH: Stranger Things Bloopers From Season 1-3

Did you know today (November 6th) is Stranger Things Day? Yes, the show actually has an official appreciation day. November 6th is significant because it’s the day when Will Byers officially disappeared in the Upside Down from season 1. In honor of Stranger Things Day, the creators have released bloopers from all three seasons. They’re pretty hilarious. I would love to be on the set with the cast for just one day of filming, I can only imagine! Hopefully these help hold you over until season 4 is released whenever that may be!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: