Billie Eilish Is Bringing The Mullet Back!

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is all about the business in the front and party in the back!  She’s not intentionally trying to bring the retro hairstyle from the ’80s back, though.   Billie debuted the new hair do recently at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.  Yea, she is currently rocking a mullet!

THANK YOU @gucci FOR HAVING ME

Turns out a bad dye job resulted in the mullet. TMZ caught up with Billie, listen to what she had to say about her hair.

Even though Billie doesn’t plan to keep it, she’s pulling it off.  Thank goodness this happened after Halloween, or I would have had to rock a mullet for my Billie Eilish costume.  You probably won’t look as cool as Billie with a mullet, so don’t even try it!

