These Ladies Will Perform At The 2019 AMA’s

Lizzo For ESSENCE

Source: JD Barnes / JD Barnes for ESSENCE

The American Music Awards are right around the corner!  Yeah, seeing who wins the awards is pretty great, but the best part about the AMAs are definitely all the awesome performances!  So, who will be taking the stage this year?

Looks like it’s all about the ladies, and I LOVE it!  Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camilla Cabello and Dua Lipa are all scheduled to rock the AMAs stage this year.  Selena, who has been pretty quiet for the past few years, is performing her new music for the first time ever at the AMAs!  Both Lizzo and Billie are first time AMAs performers, while Camila and Dua both performed at last year’s awards.

Taylor Swift is also being honored with the “Artist of the Decade” award, which will also include a performance of her biggest hits!

I am SOOOOO ready to watch these ladies crush it!  The 2019 AMAs will take place on the 24th in L.A. at the Microsoft Theater.  You’ll be able to watch the show live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET.  See the full list of nominees here.

2019 , amas , american music awards , Billie Eilish , Camila Cabello , Dua Lipa , lizzo , perform , selena gomez , taylor swift

