Sharon Stone says STOP using her name

The actress says the aspiring rapper is trying to capitalize on her “extraordinary level of popularity and fame.”

Sharon Stone is suing rapper Chanel West Coast for using her moniker dozens of times in a song called “Sharon Stoned.”

Because of the reputation she has built, Stone says she “maintains strict control” over how her name and likeness are used.

Chelsea Dudley, known as Chanel West Coast dropped “Sharon Stoned” in 2018.

Stone says the “mantra-like repetition” of her name is an example of Dudley’s “penchant for glomming onto celebrity icons.”

The actress takes issue with the video for the song, which she alleges is designed to evoke her persona, and says Dudley admitted she wanted to “redo some classic, iconic Sharon Stone movie scenes.”