Man Tries To Avoid Getting A DUI By Driving Electric Scooter From Bar To Bar

A Louisiana man was arrested after stealing an electric powered shopping cart from Walmart to avoid getting a DUI. The man drove the motorized shopping cart over half a mile away from one bar to another. A deputy showed up at a bar after receiving a complaint about someone arriving in a shopping cart. The deputy found the shopping cart parked between two cars in the bar’s parking lot. The man told the deputy that he was at a different bar and thought that if he drove his car, he could get charged with a DUI. He opted to steal the electric shopping cart instead. His bond was set at $2,500.

dummy , Dummy of The Day , joe and mckinzie

