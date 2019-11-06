Emma Watson Isn’t Single – She’s “Self-Partnered”

There’s a new term for being single. Emma Watson coined a new term in a recent interview with British Vogue saying, “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she continued. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.” I dig it. Personally I really do feel like I am in a relationship with myself. At this point in my life anyways, I would rather be on my own than in a partnership with somebody else. It takes the assumption out of assuming that being single, you are actively looking for someone.

Watson is almost 30 and also addressed the anxiety associated with living up to certain societal norms at that age saying, “If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

