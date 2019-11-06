News and Gossip
This Dog Knows 29 Words and Talks Through a Soundboard

I always wish I could just have ONE conversation with my dog, just to what hear what they might say. As dog owners were already pretty good at communicating with our dogs and understanding what they’re trying to tell us through barks and tail wags but this is on another level. Christina Hunger, a speech pathologist, actually understands what her dog Stella is trying to telling her through real words using a custom soundboard. Hunger began teaching Stella words when she was just a pup at 8 weeks old. She now knows at least 29 words and can combine up to five words to make a phrase or sentence. AMAZING. Hunger told PEOPLE, “I’m in constant amazement and shock. Every day she says something cooler than she said the day before.”

This is seriously so incredible!

dog , Talking Dog

