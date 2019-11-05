Colin Farrell As Penguin In ‘The Batman’?

Ok soooooo, I don’t actually hate this. Danny DeVito’s portrayal of Penguin in Batman Returns in 1992 was good and they haven’t revisited the character in movies since. Jonah hill was approched for the part and so was Seth Rogan but I feel like a more serious Penguin may be good for the way movies are made these days. In this case I think Colin will be great! Robert Pattinson will star as The Batman, not sure how I feel about this to be honest. Andy Serkis might play Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as Riddler. ‘The Batman’ is due out June 25th of 2021!

The last time they had this many characters in a Batman movie was in 1995 in Batman Forever. That’s when Val Kilmer took over as Batman.

