Bad Boys For Life Trailers!!!

I’ve always been a big fan of these movies! Love that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are getting the team back together for one more ride! Can’t wait for January 17th! This is a movie I’d for sure go by myself to if have too. Heads up, the two trailers are very similar. You do get a little extra in trailer #2 but not much. I do love the dig at Vanessa Hudgen’s and the younger staff when will (Mike) say’s “Cap, Ammo is a high school musical boy band with guns”. I love when they do that stuff in movies! Enjoy!!

There’s explicit language in both trailers! Watch at your own risk.

Related: Will Smith’s Advice To Jaden On His 21st Is Priceless

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: