LISTEN: Selena ‘LYTLM’ x Justin ‘Sorry’ Mashup

Celebrities At The Lakers Game

OMG!  This is a mashup we didn’t know we needed!  It’s truly INCREDIBLE!  If you followed the relationship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, you know about all the ups and downs.

Producer, Andy Wu, mashed up Selena’s new single “Lose You To Love Me,” with Justin’s 2015 hit, “Sorry.”  Both songs are about the couple’s breakup.  Who knew the songs would fit together so perfectly?!  If this mashup doesn’t make your heart cry, I’m not sure if you even have a heart at all.  Listen below!  (You might need a couple tissues)

Yes, I’ll admit it, I’m crying!  This isn’t the first time Wu has made a Jalena mashup.  Back in 2015 he mashed up Selena’s “Hands To Myself,” and Justin’s “Love Yourself.”

I could really listen to these mashups all day.  Hear more of Wu’s work here.

