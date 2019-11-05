Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinziePodcasts

Porkchop had a DUMB Fight With His BF

Sometimes you just get into fights over really really stupid things and it’s embarrassing…that happened to Porkchop this weekend.

He got in a fight with his new boyfriend (who I like to call “hostage boy”) because his boyfriend wanted him to crack his back even though he KNOWS Porkchop hates that and is grossed out by that. Porkchop instantly went to bed in spite of this argument & then they woke up and realized how silly it was…and alcohol may have been involved. So yeah, pretty dumb! But we’ve ALL been there so myself, Liv, confessed a dumb fight I’ve had and we got our listeners to share their stories!

listen below:

 

 

dumb , fights , funny , podcast , porkchop , silly , stupid

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close