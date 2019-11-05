John Legend In The Hot Seat With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen were set up to lie detectors and got to ask each other some BURNING questions.

The famous couple did this as part of their interview with Vanity Fair and MAN could this have gone south quickly. I’ve seen Vanity Fare do this with show co-stars, friends, but with a married couple..SHEESH that’s ballsy. But of course it’s Chirssy Teigen & John Legend, the cutest couple in America and they passed with flying colors. I got nervous there for a second because Chrissy did NOT hold back (it’s not like she ever does). She even asked her husband about her recent weight gain from her two pregnancies that she still has not lost… my butt puckered and I got scared, but of course John gave the best answer & the lie detector people proved that he was being honest when he said it. It made me a little emotional tbh…

you can watch the full video below:

