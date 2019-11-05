Entertainment News
Mariah Carey got Paid HOW MUCH for That Chip Commerical?

Did you happen to see Mariah Carey in that new Walkers chip commercial? According to Bandt.com, she was reportedly paid $10 million by Pepsico for her performance promoting their holiday flavors. In the ad Mariah and says “I love Christmas, it’s a magical time…a time for giving, a time for caring, a time for sharing…” Apparently except for when it comes to Pigs in Blankets flavored Walkers chips. She fights over the last bag with one crew member going back and forth. Mariah eventually wins the battle though by hitting a high note (which I imagine is how she solves all of her arguments). However the most memorable part of this ad was watching her take the world’s smallest bite out of a chip ever.

Yes. 10 mill for all this. Iconic.

all i want for christmas , mariah carey , Mariah Carey Commercial , Walkers Chips

