Indy’s Connection: Indy Pride’s Scholarships and Election Day Info

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with Indy Pride‘s Executive Director Chris Handberg and Director of Marketing Tiffany Hanson about scholarships, upcoming events, and the impact of the organization in Indianapolis. For this round of scholarships, the deadline is TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5.

November 5 is also Election Day. Jeremy Burton, Chief Deputy of the Marion County Board of Voters Registration, calls in with important information for new and returning voters. If you need to find polling locations in Indianapolis, you can visit indyvotes.org. Outside of Indianapolis, you can visit indianavoters.in.gov.

You can listen live to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: