Frozen 2 Theme Song!!

Here it is!! I personally don’t think this be nearly as big as “let It Go” but it’s not bad. I feel like it will fit the movie for sure. This will play during the end credits of the movie. The movie is due out on November 21st! I have a feeling it may be one of the biggest movies of the year! Don’t forget to wear your frozen costumes when you go. I’m sure you won’t be the only ones. Tickets are on sale now if you wanna snag some -> Click me

