Dustin
HomeDustin

Frozen 2 Theme Song!!

Frozen 2 poster

Source: Disney / Disney

Here it is!! I personally don’t think this be nearly as big as “let It Go” but it’s not bad. I feel like it will fit the movie for sure. This will play during the end credits of the movie. The movie is due out on November 21st! I have a feeling it may be one of the biggest movies of the year! Don’t forget to wear your frozen costumes when you go. I’m sure you won’t be the only ones. Tickets are on sale now if you wanna snag some -> Click me

Related: WATCH: Disney’s New Frozen 2 Trailer

100.9 , Dustin Kross , Frozen 2 , Into The Unknown , movie , official , radionow , release date , song , tickets , times , trailer

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close