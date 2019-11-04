WATCH: Halsey Performs ‘Graveyard’ at MTV EMAs

Halsey always puts on a fantastic show, no matter where she’s performing at. She recently took the stage at the MTV EMAs, and of course put on another spectacular performance of her latest single, “Graveyard.”

Would have followed @halsey all the way to the graveyard with that ✨magical✨ performance!! 🦄 pic.twitter.com/1NcM3XFsRC — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 3, 2019

If you’ve seen the music video, she’s dancing around at a carnival. Halsey really captured the feeling of bringing her music video to life with the carousel horses surrounding her. Check out her performance below!

Congrats to Halsey, as she snagged the “Best Pop” award, as well as “Best Look.”

Your Best Pop winner is of course the queen @Halsey! 😍 pic.twitter.com/CsQi91CLZu — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 3, 2019

Halsey’s upcoming album, Manic is due out January 17th. She has also already announced the first leg of the Manic World Tour, no word on if she’s going to be making a stop in Indy. Fingers crossed!

