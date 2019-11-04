Entertainment News
Post Malone & Lizzo Get Honored With Giant Murals

Post Malone

Source: Universal Music Group / Universal Music Group

So, is everyone getting a mural now?  Recently Post Malone AND Lizzo were both honored by having their pictures beautifully painted on the side of buildings.  That’s how you know you’ve made it!

Posty, who is a Texas native, now has a very colorful mural in East Dallas.  If you’re traveling to Dallas and want to try finding the mural’s exact location, it’s at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and North Carroll Avenue.  The artist of this masterpiece is Michael McPheeters.  I think he nailed the face tats, but if Posty gets more, will he update the mural?  Check it out his work below!

View this post on Instagram

Final Shot of my latest mural bringing to life the spirit of #eastdallas with the infamous Lone Star Gangster himself @postmalone who grew up a stones throw away In Grapevine TX. . . Big Shout out to Hopkins Commercial and @christopher_bentonn for casting the vision and funding! Big Flex to my cru @luithegreat @baebeypink 📸: @voiceonearts . . . . #postmalone #postmaloneart #stoney #whiteiverson #michaelmcpheeters #streetartfighter #streetartglobe #ninjagraffiti #nightpainting #michaelmcpheeters #mrmural #mrmuralart #mural #streetart #streetartist #streetartglobe #streetartnews #streetartfighter #art #artistsoninstagram #muralinstallation #installationart #spraypaintart #mtncolors #graffiti #graffitiart #contemporaryart #aerosalart #dallasconsumerproducts #dallasgraffiti

A post shared by MICHAEL McPHEETERS (@michaelmcpheeters) on

If you’re trying to take a pic with Lizzo’s mural, hate to break it to you, but you’re gonna have to go all the way to Ireland!  This bright orange mural is located in Dublin, specifically at the corner of Chatham Row and South William Street.  How awesome is this?

I Love Lizzo’s reaction to this!

Soooo, who’s getting a mural next?

