Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzieThe Tea With McKinzie

Happy 50th to MM!!!

Happy 50th Bday to Matthew McConaughey!!!  There is not much this birthday boy cannot do.

To celebrate his special day Actor Matthew helped deliver 1,600 meals to first responders and shelters impacted by the wildfires in Southern California.  You go BOY!

The actor worked with the Operation BBQ Relief team, made up of his own bourbon brand Wild Turkey’s volunteers, to provide food to 800 people at 20 fire stations. As if we needed another reason to love him.

An additional 800 meals were put together and distributed to homeless shelters.

Alright, Alright, Alright….  Keep doing good in this world Mr. McConaughey.

 

 

 

Matthew McConaughey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

mckinzie , tea

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close