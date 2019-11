The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Lennon Stella are all making their way to Indy on Nov.7th for the World War Joy Tour.

Joe & Mckinzie are hooking you up with tickets to the show along with passes to the soundcheck party and an exclusive Meet & Greet with the Chainsmokers! Listen in Monday-Wednesday at 7:25AM for your chance to win.

