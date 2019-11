Well kinda! Apparently we FINALLY have a green light on a prequel “House Of The Dragon”. I’m really hoping it has the same kind of theme where they kill off main characters. I think that was a huge deal in the early seasons of GOT. I watched just to see who they were going to kill off next or bring back to life! HAHA!! Either way, can’t for this one!

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

