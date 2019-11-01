Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019

Celebrities are just all around extra when it comes to Halloween.  But you better believe, if I had an endless ammount of money and a whole creative team, I too would go all out for the spooky holiday.  There were some INCREDIBLE costumes this year.  A few stand outs, Kim Kardashian, The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, and Heidi Klum.  Check out all the great celeb costumes below.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween cabrones ☠️😈😈💀😈

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

Heidi Klum spent TEN HOURS putting this costume on…

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to all of the people who worked so hard to make #heidiklumhalloween2019 such a blast! Also, thank you to all of the fans who came out in the rain to watch me get ready. The @prorenfx team are such talented artists… it really is an honor to be their living canvas… I was so happy that @amazonprimevideo allowed us to show people how much work the team put in to make my crazy fantasy a reality! Thank you to @cathedralenewyork @moxyeastvillage for hosting my party and for this amazing cake 🎂 celebrating my past 19 years of costumes! Finally, a huge thank you to the one and only @questlove for keeping me dancing even after 13 hours in the makeup chair! 🎃🕷💀🧛🏻‍♀️🐀🕸👻🖤 #heidihalloween 📸@instamaxmonty

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

View this post on Instagram

@britneyspears 👋

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

View this post on Instagram

resident goths. @marilynmanson

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

View this post on Instagram

Jay & Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

View this post on Instagram

cher – 1979

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

View this post on Instagram

👻

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

View this post on Instagram

eye of the beholder 👁 🖤

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

View this post on Instagram

got gadgets & gizmos a-plenty ..♥️🧜🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Which were your favorites?  Who do you think won best costume of 2019?

2019 , Best , Camila Cabello , celebrity , halloween costumes , halsey , Kim Kardashian , kylie jenner , the weeknd

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close