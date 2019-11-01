The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019

Celebrities are just all around extra when it comes to Halloween. But you better believe, if I had an endless ammount of money and a whole creative team, I too would go all out for the spooky holiday. There were some INCREDIBLE costumes this year. A few stand outs, Kim Kardashian, The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, and Heidi Klum. Check out all the great celeb costumes below.
View this post on Instagram
This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!
Heidi Klum spent TEN HOURS putting this costume on…
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to all of the people who worked so hard to make #heidiklumhalloween2019 such a blast! Also, thank you to all of the fans who came out in the rain to watch me get ready. The @prorenfx team are such talented artists… it really is an honor to be their living canvas… I was so happy that @amazonprimevideo allowed us to show people how much work the team put in to make my crazy fantasy a reality! Thank you to @cathedralenewyork @moxyeastvillage for hosting my party and for this amazing cake 🎂 celebrating my past 19 years of costumes! Finally, a huge thank you to the one and only @questlove for keeping me dancing even after 13 hours in the makeup chair! 🎃🕷💀🧛🏻♀️🐀🕸👻🖤 #heidihalloween 📸@instamaxmonty
Which were your favorites? Who do you think won best costume of 2019?