WHO smashed SJP’s pumpkins!?!

Hope you had a better Halloween than Sarah Jessica Parker!

SJP’s Pumpkins were Stolen and she is not happy about it.

Sarah Jessica Parker is very distraught that someone stole the pumpkins she and her family had bought in Massachusetts, decorated, and displayed on their front steps.

She and the family took a long time to intricately decorate and design them.  She is mad and took to social media that they were taken and probably smashed.  She made a dramatic video detailing the “Crime.”

Who would do this to Carrie Bradshaw?  Seriously!?

