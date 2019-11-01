An OG 90210 Star is about to be single

If you loved Ian Ziering on 90210 OR Sharnados…you may have a chance to date him!

Ian Ziering and his wife are divorcing after nine-years of marriage.

He wrote on his Instagram, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart.”

They got married in 2010 and have two daughters together.

It’s unclear if either of them has filed divorce documents just yet. Sad to hear the news.