PICS: Billie Eilish Is A Poplular Halloween Costume

Billie Eilish rose to fame this past year, and now of course, she’s a household name. With her quick rise to fame, and her very unique style, how could she not be a popular Halloween Costume Choice for 2019?! I Really, this is the EASIEST Halloween costume I’ve ever done. Here’s my crack at it…

Not bad, right?! If you need a last minute costume tonight, this is super easy…all you need is some over-sized clothes, bold necklaces, big rings, a and a beanie. BOOM, you’re Billie!

I’m not the only one who decided to be the “Bad Guy.” Check out these celebrities who also dressed up as Billie!

Nina Dobrev, from The Perks Of Being A Wall Flower, went all out….

Anne-Marie really nailed it!

Jameela Jamil dressed as “Silly Eilish,” the weird third sibling…nailed it!

These ladies absolutely nailed their Billie Eilish costumes! What did you dress up as?

