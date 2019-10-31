Entertainment News
PICS: Billie Eilish Is A Poplular Halloween Costume

Billie Eilish

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Billie Eilish rose to fame this past year, and now of course, she’s a household name.  With her quick rise to fame, and her very unique style, how could she not be a popular Halloween Costume Choice for 2019?!  I Really, this is the EASIEST Halloween costume I’ve ever done.  Here’s my crack at it…

 

Not bad, right?!  If you need a last minute costume tonight, this is super easy…all you need is some over-sized clothes, bold necklaces, big rings, a and a beanie. BOOM, you’re Billie!

I’m not the only one who decided to be the “Bad Guy.”  Check out these celebrities who also dressed up as Billie!

Nina Dobrev, from The Perks Of Being A Wall Flower, went all out….

View this post on Instagram

🎃 @billieeilish

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

View this post on Instagram

I’m the bad guy

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

 

Anne-Marie really nailed it!

 

Jameela Jamil dressed as “Silly Eilish,” the weird third sibling…nailed it!

These ladies absolutely nailed their Billie Eilish costumes!  What did you dress up as?

