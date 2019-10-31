Shia LaBeouf gets a new diagnosis

Shia LaBeouf says he was diagnosed with PTSD due to his stardom on the Disney Channel.

The actor said, “In a very simple way, to me, having money meant having a family. The more money I had, the more I could have my family around. That’s just how I equated it.” But he said the money led to his family fighting.

LaBeouf has said, “I just thought I was an alcoholic, like, a true-blue drunk and I needed to deal with that. I knew it was an issue but didn’t know there was this extra whole other thing that was hindering my ability to have any peace in my life and my ability to deal with people.”

We love good Shia crazy rants/meltdowns/insights! Please keep them coming!

