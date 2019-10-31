Is Bill Murray working at P.F. Changs?

Joe & McKinzie
The 2017 ESPYS - Backstage And Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Bill Murray ‘Hired’ By P.F. Chang’s After Claiming He Filled Out An Application

Bill Murray just got hired at P.F. Chang’s in the airport in Atlanta!!!  This is True!!!

The actor appeared on Amy Schumer’s podcast “3 Girls, One Keith” and said he once noticed that everyone working at the restaurant looked like they were having a great time, and claimed he’d submitted an application.

The restaurant chain apparently heard about the podcast and offered Murray the job tweeting, “Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?”

Would you NOT DIE if you were eating and Bill walked up to your table?  Lettuce wraps please, Mr. Murray!
Playlist
