Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One DigitalIt’s ok, you can be honest. Every year I shave my face, throw on some shades and call myself a Vampire form the 80’s. I like it. I think it’s creative. I also have very pointy K-9’s so that helps with the look. One year I painted my face like the movie “Dead Presidents”. Not a fan of that one though. IDK! Got any suggestions?

Here’s the Vampire look…

Related: Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: