Shawn And Camilla Have Been Dating For How Long?!?!

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

WAIT WHAAAAAAAAAT?!?! You’re telling me they’ve only been dating since July 4th? Of 2019? I’s confused. In the process of making a song and a video there’s a lot that goes into it. Not just singing on a track and putting it out there. The track needs to be made too. Then there’s pre and post production. Not to mention the marketing that needs to go into the distribution of the song. This all takes MONTHS!! So, if Senorita was out in June, the song was probably done earlier in the year. So were they dating then too? I thought Camilla had a boyfriend at the time. Maybe, they got together but didn’t want to make it official official until July 4th. Who knows! Either way, I like them together!

