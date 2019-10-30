Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Halsey Gets Scared on ‘Ellen’ …it’s HILARIOUS!

Singer Halsey arrives at FX's 'American Horror Story' 100th Episode Celebration held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 26, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

If you go on Ellen, you better be prepared to get an unexpected scare during your interview!  Halsey, girl, I’m not so sure if you were ready for it.  Right in the middle of Ellen asking Halsey about her alleged new boo, yep…you guessed it, she got the old side table pop up scare.  Watch Ellen conduct a casual interview, and scare her at the right time, when she was distracted.  It’s so great, check it out below!

 

 

After she composed herself, she performed her latest single, Graveyard, off her upcoming album.  She did an amazing job!  Check it out below!

Halsey’s album Manic, is expected to drop January 19th!

Ellen , graveyard , halsey , Manic , Performs , Scared

