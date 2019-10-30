Taylor Swift to Receive ‘Artist of the Decade’ Honor at AMA’s

We just recently celebrated thirteen years since Taylor Swift released her self-titled debut album. Now, she is set to receive one of the highest honors at the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards, Artist of the Decade. WOOOOOW! On top of that huge honor, Taylor will take the AMA’s stage to perform some of her most iconic hits.

She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade…

She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee…

AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24…@taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE! 💘🦋✨ pic.twitter.com/WdAPBp4JYU — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 30, 2019

This honor is pretty well deserved, as she’s not only one of the biggest superstars on the planet, but she’s also won quite a few AMAs over the years. In fact, Taylor has taken home more AMAs than any other female artist in history, and she’s also won more AMAs than any other artist this past decade.

Congratulations to @taylorswift13! She will be named "Artist of the Decade" at this year's @AMAs 🎶💕 pic.twitter.com/NMQ2b28aZ6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 30, 2019

Here’s a look back on some of her AMAs Highlights:

Swift just recently released her 7th album, Lover. Congrats, Taylor! Here’s to many more albums and more decades of amazing music!

