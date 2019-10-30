Entertainment News
Taylor Swift to Receive ‘Artist of the Decade’ Honor at AMA’s

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 16, 2016

Source: Alo Ceballos / Getty

We just recently celebrated thirteen years since Taylor Swift released her self-titled debut album.  Now, she is set to receive one of the highest honors at the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards, Artist of the Decade.  WOOOOOW!  On top of that huge honor, Taylor will take the AMA’s stage to perform some of her most iconic hits.

This honor is pretty well deserved, as she’s not only one of the biggest superstars on the planet, but she’s also won quite a few AMAs over the years.  In fact, Taylor has taken home more AMAs than any other female artist in history, and she’s also won more AMAs than any other artist this past decade.

Here’s a look back on some of her AMAs Highlights:

 

 

 

Swift just recently released her 7th album, Lover.  Congrats, Taylor!  Here’s to many more albums and more decades of amazing music!

 

2019 , amas , american music awards , Artist of the Decade , Award , honor , taylor swift

