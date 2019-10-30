The Tea With McKinzie
HomeThe Tea With McKinzie

Kanye has to approve Kim’s wardrobe

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Does Kanye really approve EVERYTHING Kim wears?

Kanye Demands Kim Seek His Approval For All Her Outfits After Met Gala Slam according to sources.

Kanye West is demanding wife Kim Kardashian get his approval for all of her outfits following their explosive fight over the issue the night before the Met Gala….Say WHATTTT???

Sources say the rapper used to be all about showing off Kim’s sex appeal but he’s turned conservative all of a sudden, and he now visibly cringes when he sees her leave the house showing too much skin.

Allegedly, Kanye tries to ring her in as if she’s too sexy.

If that is true….NOT FUN!!!

 

kanye , Kim Kardashian , mckinzie , tea

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close