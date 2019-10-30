LeBron James Sends Taco Truck in for California First Responders

LeBron James shared on Twitter that he and his family were forced to evacuate their home in southern California along with many others due to the wildfires.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Earlier today (Taco Tuuuuesssdaaay) he showed his appreciation for the first responders who are working around the clock by sending a taco truck to their base!

Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire. pic.twitter.com/rgTSMgWXLU — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 29, 2019

“It definitely takes a lot of bravery, a lot of commitment, a lot of sacrifice in any job that you take, but when you’re at the risk of your life any time you’re called upon, it’s a different type of mind state that you have to be in,” James told ESPN. “So it definitely doesn’t go without notice and without appreciation.”

