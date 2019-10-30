Mallory
LeBron James Sends Taco Truck in for California First Responders

LeBron James shared on Twitter that he and his family were forced to evacuate their home in southern California along with many others due to the wildfires.

Earlier today (Taco Tuuuuesssdaaay) he showed his appreciation for the first responders who are working around the clock by sending a taco truck to their base!

“It definitely takes a lot of bravery, a lot of commitment, a lot of sacrifice in any job that you take, but when you’re at the risk of your life any time you’re called upon, it’s a different type of mind state that you have to be in,” James told ESPN. “So it definitely doesn’t go without notice and without appreciation.”

California Wildfires , Lebron James , taco tuesday

