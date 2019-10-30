Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Has “Gotta See The Demand” Before He Drops His New Album

Justin Bieber says he’ll drop his new album by Christmas if he gets 20 million likes on an Instagram post. He commented, ‘Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.’ JB has been teasing this album for awhile now. This will be the first time he’s dropped an album since 2015!

According to E!, in less than 24 hours, the post already had 6 million likes. Right now it’s currently at 10 million likes so hey, we’re half way there!! Go ahead, go like it!!!

