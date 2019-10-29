Demi Lovato Is Single Again!

To be honest, I didn’t know she was dating anyone! HAHA!! According to Perez Hilton, Demi and Bachelorette Alumni Mike Johnson have split up. Apparently nothing major happened the relationship “Just fizzled out”. I’m we’ve all been there right? Tried dating a couple times but it never turns into anything. I feel like this is happening more and more lately. I wonder if online dating is the reason. You like the persons pics but when you meet them their personality sucks or you just don’t click. Maybe you try a couple more times but nope! Oh well, I’m sure Demi will find someone soon!

Also, I wonder when we’re getting more Demi music. Soon I hope!

