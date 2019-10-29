More Game Of Thrones Or Nah?!

This is kind of confusing. According to Yahoo.com, HBO gave the go ahead for two prequels. One that is set 1000 years ago and the other that is set 300 years ago and based on the Targaryen Family. If I’m comprehending all the information correctly, the one that is based 1000 years ago, starring Naomi Watts, is canceled. The other is still ago but has a long way to go. Here, read this for yourself and see if you can figure out what’s really happening. HAHA!! -> Click me

I wonder if they’re going to use the same music. I think they should. I’ mean, why not!?

