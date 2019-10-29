‘Friends’ Superfan, Charlie Puth, Gets Surprise on ‘Ellen’

Charlie Puth is a Friends superfan, just like pretty much everyone on the planet! He was recently on Ellen, and you know how much she loves to surprise people, right? Well, of course she had to surprise Charlie with Jennifer Aniston. Charlie said he was “shaking from excitement” that he was scheduled to be on the show the same day as Aniston.

Ellen pointed out that Charlie had recently hung out with other Friends stars, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, before bringing out Jennifer Aniston.

In true Ellen fashion, she brought out Jennifer Aniston to meet Charlie and he nearly lost his mind! Charlie even offered to write all the music for a new Friends project if it ever came about. Check out his awesome reaction below!

Charlie then performed his latest single, “Mother.” Watch below!

