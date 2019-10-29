Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Friends’ Superfan, Charlie Puth, Gets Surprise on ‘Ellen’

Charlie Puth @ at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Source: Torrie Hudson / TorrieH.com

Charlie Puth is a Friends superfan, just like pretty much everyone on the planet!  He was recently on Ellen, and you know how much she loves to surprise people, right?  Well, of course she had to surprise Charlie with Jennifer Aniston.  Charlie said he was “shaking from excitement” that he was scheduled to be on the show the same day as Aniston.

Ellen pointed out that Charlie had recently hung out with other Friends stars, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, before bringing out Jennifer Aniston.

View this post on Instagram

Trying to play it cool with all this heat. #friends25

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

 

In true Ellen fashion, she brought out Jennifer Aniston to meet Charlie and he nearly lost his mind!  Charlie even offered to write all the music for a new Friends project if it ever came about.  Check out his awesome reaction below!

Charlie then performed his latest single, “Mother.”  Watch below!

charlie puth , Ellen , friends , Jennifer Aniston , mother , Music , Performs , surprise

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close