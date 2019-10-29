Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

Joe’s Mad At His Wife For Hiding This From Him

I’ve been with my wife for 7 years and I’ve always thought we had a good level of trust until yesterday. We were getting ready for Halloween by busting out all the scary decorations. We went to the store and picked out some great pumpkins to carve and most importantly we grab a bunch of candy. I’m talking the good stuff like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Snickers bars. As most years I was looking forward to opening the candy and taste testing it for purely safety purposes. I ran into a big problem though. I looked around all the usually places where we store candy in the house and no Halloween Candy could be found. We called my wife up on the phone today to try to get an answer to the missing Halloween candy. 

 

Listen to what she said below

 

Joe Pesh

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close