Taylor Swift on ‘The Voice’ is EVERYTHING!

Taylor Swift is an incredible talent and human. Really, if you’ve been watching The Voice, she’s the “mega mentor,” and maaaaan is she knocking that roll out of the park! So far she has made us laugh, and impressed us with a rendition of a song we all learned in elementary school. Really, Taylor could do literally anything at this point and I’d be impressed. She’s just the cutest!

Taylor showed off her geography skills and impressed Blake Shelton with the “Fifty Nifty United States” song. I was watching this video like, “Fifty nifty United States from thirteen original colonies, Shout ’em, scout ’em, Tell all about ’em, One by one till we’ve given a day to ev’ry state in the good old U. S. A.” (Am I the only one who’s feeling this?) And she did it a cappella?! Check it out below!

.@taylorswift13 singing the “State Song” is ICONIC so we had to show you the full thing. 🤩 #TaylorOnTheVoice pic.twitter.com/5KSwA6t8l8 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 29, 2019

I don’t care what anybody says, that song is a BOP! Maybe my music teacher played this in double time, but I remember the states part going waaaay faster.

See some twitter reactions to Taylor‘s state song singing…

Brb setting the state song by Taylor as my alarm 😂😂😂 #TaylorOnTheVoice — 𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕓𝕤👻 “YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL” (@Taylorswizzy_13) October 29, 2019

Imagine if @taylorswift13 showed up at #LoverFest, walked out on stage, sang the state song, and then left 🤣 — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Tara | LoverFest East Night 1 (@shurider17) October 29, 2019

Taylor singing the state song is just proof that home girl could sing the phone book and she would sound AMAZING! #TaylorOnTheVoice @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 — ME!G 🦋💖🦋 (Life's A Show) (@lifesashow) October 29, 2019

Taylor has done a wonderful job so far as the mega mentor on The Voice! Check out her and Kelly fan girl-ing over each other!

…and she even was trolling Blake! Haaaaa!

I was promised Lively 🤷🏼‍♀️ But Shelton is cool too. SO excited to be on @NBCTheVoice with @blakeshelton tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/haSdVflANG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 28, 2019

Kleenex alert! Yes, this moment did make me cry…

You can’t make things like this up. 😭 I was there when this moment happened with @taylorswift13 and @kellyclarkson and I’m still crying. #TaylorOnTheVoice is everything. pic.twitter.com/AoElfYNIhL — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 25, 2019

Are you LOVING Taylor on the voice as much as me?! Can we get her as a permanent mentor, please?!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: